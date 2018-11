Last night, Knicks fans got cooked after the team selected Kristaps Porzingis, a name known by few except the truest of basketball gurus. This was a recipe for slander, so why not ask renowned basketball analyst Fabolous for his opinion?

“[The] Knicks is done,” is what Fab told TMZ when asked about his thoughts on the pick while leaving the club.

Ja Rule must not have been readily available.

Photo: TMZ