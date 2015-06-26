Kanye West Still Blames Himself For His Mother’s Death [PHOTO]

For all his successes and triumphs, Kanye West still has one regret.

The fact that his mother died too soon to see her grandchildren and how he grew as a man.

For his cover interview in the latest Q magazine issue, West simply responded with “my mom” when asked what he felt like his biggest sacrifice was up until this point in his life.

“If I had never moved to L.A. she’d be alive,” he said. “I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

On November 10, 2007, in Centinela Freeman Hospital in Marina del Rey, California, Dr. Donda West stopped breathing after she had undergone liposuction and breast reduction surgery. She was pronounced dead later that evening. The performing doctor, Jan Adams has recently emerged back onto the scene, claiming he was a scapegoat and demanding that West clear his name, as he was stripped of his licenses to practice.

On a lighter note, Kanye, who is expecting his second child with his wife Kim Kardashian, spoke on how he is able to juggle his time as a top-tier artist and being a good father to his two-year-old daughter, North West.

“While [Nori’s] here in Europe I have to have six hours a day with her because otherwise I’ll just work and she’ll get scheduled around meetings,” he admitted. “Instead, the meetings get scheduled around her.”

The new issue of Q349 hits digital and newsstands on June 30.

H/T: MSN

—

Photo: Daniel Deme / WENN