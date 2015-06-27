DMX Arrested Before NYC Concert

Last night (June 26), DMX was slated to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the Masters Of Ceremony concert. However, the cops pinched the “Get At Me Dog” over child support.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, the rapper was en route to Radio City Music Hall where he was scheduled to perform when the New York City Sheriff’s deputies nabbed him for unpaid child support. Turns out there was a warrant for his arrest.

The law we know, he was being held in the back of a patrol car.

As for the concert, Masters of Ceremony, the show went on without him. It had plenty of other old school rappers to entertain the crowd.