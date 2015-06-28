Kanye West Glastonbury 2015 Set Stalled By Stage Crasher [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s controversial turn as a Glastonbury headliner went down yesterday (June 27). It was a typical Yeezy show until a known comedian crashed the stage.

Reports the Daily Mail:

There was a 134k strong petition from angry Glastonbury fans to have his headline act cancelled.

But one music fan took matters into his own hands on Saturday night as a mocking stage crasher found his way onto stage and interrupted Kanye West’s Pyramid stage performance before being dragged off.

It was comedian Lee Nelson who gave Kanye a taste of his own medicine after the rapper famously interrupted Taylor Swift and Beck during awards acceptance speeches.

Kanye was in the middle of an expletive-laden performance – which went out live on British television – when Lee invaded the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

Nelson wore a T-shirt that mocked the rap artist’s album Yeezus – as it read ‘Lee-zus’ instead – and tweeted before the gig: ‘Some people were saying Kanye shouldn’t headline Glastonbury so I thought I’d give him a hand.’