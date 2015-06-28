Kanye West Glastonbury 2015 Set Stalled By Stage Crasher [VIDEO]

Kanye West’s controversial turn as a Glastonbury headliner went down yesterday (June 27). It was a typical Yeezy show until a known comedian crashed the stage.
Reports the Daily Mail:
There was a 134k strong petition from angry Glastonbury fans to have his headline act cancelled.
But one music fan took matters into his own hands on Saturday night as a mocking stage crasher found his way onto stage and interrupted Kanye West’s Pyramid stage performance before being dragged off.
It was comedian Lee Nelson who gave Kanye a taste of his own medicine after the rapper famously interrupted Taylor Swift and Beck during awards acceptance speeches.
Kanye was in the middle of an expletive-laden performance – which went out live on British television – when Lee invaded the stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
Nelson wore a T-shirt that mocked the rap artist’s album Yeezus – as it read ‘Lee-zus’ instead – and tweeted before the gig: ‘Some people were saying Kanye shouldn’t headline Glastonbury so I thought I’d give him a hand.’
Wait, dude interrupted “Black Skinhead”? Now if said comedian caught the fade (read: got his ass whooped) “On Sight” by security, would that be wrong? See what we did there?
See photos of Kanye West at Glastonbury and more video of the incident on the flip.
—
Photo: Twitter
1 2 3 4Next page »