BRUH News: Iggy Azalea’s Ex Sues For STD Medical Bills

Remember that so-called Iggy Azalea sex tape with her struggle rapper ex-boyfriend? Or what about the unauthorized Iggy Azalea album from previous recordings? Well, those fiasco appears to be legally deaded. Undeterred, Maurice Williams, the Houston native known as Jefe Wine, is still playing every card in his deck to attempt to get some money from the woman who went on to become a star without him.

According to newly submitted court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Jefe is claiming Iggy burned him good (aside from dumping him) by giving him a STD. Naturally, the “mental anguish” caused from the alleged disease is calling for Jefe to ask for money out of Azalea’s pocket. He’s also filing a restraining order against the Australian rapper so she won’t make obscene calls because of the lawsuit.

If the entire ordeal smells rather fishy, we were all warned in advanced. In October 2014 when the aforementioned sex tape lawsuit was media fodder, Iggy took to her Twitter to reveal Jefe’s plot for STD slander typing, “I also was told yesterday via his lawyer if i do not settle out of court they will go to the press and say i gave him an STD, whats next?”

The court papers never mention exactly what STD was supposedly transmitted but Nick Young has never complained, right?

—

Photo: Cousart/JFXimages/WENN.com