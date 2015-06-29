Puff Daddy ft. Pharrell – “Finna Get Loose” [LISTEN]

During last night’s Bad Boy reunion performance on the BET Awards, Pharrell Williams hopped on stage to perform his new song with Diddy called “Finna Get Loose.” From what we’re hearing right now, the performance didn’t do the track justice.

This old-school themed joint is destined for copious amounts of club play, and streams.

Listen to the knocking “Finna Get Loose” below.

https://soundcloud.com/badboyrecords/puff-daddy-finnagetloose-feat-pharrell

Photo: WENN.com