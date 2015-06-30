Kendrick Lamar Gives The Hood Hope In “Alright” Video

Baltimore, Charleston, Compton, Ferguson. Pick a city; any city. The country is boiling with racial tensions and the same environments that raise us are facilitating our deaths.

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly has been an audio manual to waking rap listeners up and after blitzing his BET Awards performance, the full “Alright” video is here.

Greed, materialism, Black Hippy and salvageable futures of the youth all permeate the black and white treatment created by Colin Tilley & the little homies.

Watch K. Dot’s “Alright” below and cop TPAB on iTunes.

—

Photo: Vevo