Stephen Colbert Interviews Eminem On Michigan Public Access Show [VIDEO]

Stephen Colbert still has some time to kill before he officially takes over for David Letterman on the Late Show.

If you have been following his YouTube channel, he has been keeping busy with all sorts of off-kilter shenanigans and quirky videos.

For his latest bit, he managed to achieve comedy gold after he revived the Michigan public access TV show, Only in Monroe, and brought on Eminem as a special guest.

Much like Marshall Mathers did in The Interview, he managed to stay in character as Colbert pretended like he had never heard of the groundbreaking rapper; introducing him as a “local Michigander who is making a name for himself in the competitive world of music.”

The Slim Shady portion of the interview starts around the 22:55 mark. Watch it below.

