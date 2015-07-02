Chris Brown Not Standing For His Baby Mama’s $15K A Month

So yeah, Chris Brown had a baby out of Karruechelock and he’s also one of the biggest music stars around.

Still, the 26-year-old R&B star doesn’t feel like his baby mama Nia Guzman should be eyeing him as her meal ticket thanks to their one-year-old daughter, Royalty.

And he’s not only looking to shut that $15,000-a-month child support request, but he wants better custody than what he’s been getting.

Reports TMZ:

Chris Brown has had it with baby mama Nia Guzman’s child support and custody demands, so he’s asking a judge to lay down the law once and for all. Chris and Nia have been at war over 1-year-old Royalty. She’s demanding $15k a month in child support, way more than Chris says is fair. We’ve learned Chris just filed legal docs in Houston to establish paternity. That will give him the right to fight Nia over support and custody. Chris has been paying Nia what he believes is a fair amount — she claims he’s been paying $2,500 a month. He wants a judge to set the figure, which he’s confident will be closer to his number than hers. Chris also wants a judge to establish clear custody guidelines. He says Nia has been denying him the right to see his daughter, so he wants a judge to set her straight.

The current Chris Brown child support payment plan still nets Guzman a cool $30,000 a year–on top of the income she earns for herself, assuming that there is some.

Is she exempt from working just because Chris breezied inside of her? These questions need answering, people.

—

Photo: Instagram/Chris Brown