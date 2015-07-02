Common, Slum Village Headlining Acts For 10th DC Loves Dilla Concert

Since 2006, the good folks at entertainment and promotions company Hedrush have been celebrating the life and legacy of James “J Dilla” Yancey by way of its annual DC Loves Dilla Tribute Concert. This year, the two-day celebration of all things J Dilla in the Nation’s Capital feature Chicago MC and actor Common in a headlining capacity.

Hedrush has been working in conjunction with the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities and Pulse DC to put on the 10th DC Loves Dilla event. Common has collaborated frequently with J Dilla and fits the scheme of the event perfectly.

Joining Common onstage will be Detroit’s own Slum Village, featuring original member T3, Illa J and Young RJ running down the hits. Multi-talented West Coast musician and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow also shares top billing.

As in previous DC Loves Dilla events, acts such as Muhsinah, Ra The MC, Awthentik, Wes Felton and others will also grace the stage with musical backing by The Players featuring local drummer and producer Jon Laine.

More from the event’s press release:

“This is a milestone for the DC Loves Dilla family, says producer Brent ‘Munch’ Joseph. “We started this movement in 2006 to honor one of Hip-Hop’s most influential music producers and artists, James Dewitt Yancey a.k.a. J Dilla.” … A stellar line-up is in place for the tribute concert, including Common, Slum Village, Georgia Ann Muldrow, and a host of area music luminaries. Performers will be backed by the official DC Loves Dilla band: ‘The Players’ – a collective of thirteen musicians and vocalists, all overseen by the concert’s musical director and co-producer, Jon Laine. “Our goal has always been to celebrate on a large scale, the legacy and music of J Dilla. To witness the tribute’s growth and the kind of star power the event continues to garner, speaks volumes of J Dilla’s influence” adds Laine.

Day one of the DC Loves Dilla celebration kicks off with a panel discussion at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, July 9, at 6:00 p.m.

The panel, known as Beat Sessions, will feature Amp Fiddler, Slum Village, DJ Spinna, 9th Wonder, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Musiq Soulchild. This event is free to the public but get there early as it’s sure to fill up quickly.

The DC Loves Dilla Tribute Concert takes place at the historic Howard Theatre on July 10th starting at 8:00 p.m. ET and ending at midnight. There’s also an after-party event featuring 9th Wonder and DJ Spinna on the 1’s and 2’s

For tickets, follow this link.

Hit the next page for the full-size shot of the event flier.

—

Photo: Hedrush

1 2Next page »