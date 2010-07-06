CLOSE
DMX To Be Released From Jail Today

DMX will officially be a free man today after spending nearly four months in jail for probation violation.

The Bronx bred emcee was sentenced to six months behind bars in March after being found with cocaine.

Police say DMX, real name Earl Simmons, admitted to violating the terms of his probation by using the drug and not complying with the terms of his treatment plan.

As previously reported, producers for VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab” offered him a spot on the reality show but the request was turned down by a federal judge.

In addition to probation violation, X had been previously arrested for animal cruelty, weapon possession and reckless driving.

 

