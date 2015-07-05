CLOSE
HomeNews

13 Times Black Twitter Betrayed Drake

Leave a comment

Aubrey Drake Graham may be the most meme-worthy rapper this side of Lil B. And while the caricature Based God is usually in on the joke, sometimes it feels like the Internet has a love/hate relationship with Drizzy.

Drake Day Care meme

photo: Twitter

Going online might not be part of his day, but we all were doubled over in laughter during these 13 times Black Twitter betrayed Drake. It’s all in fun, because most of us are still playing If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

Photo: WENN

Diddy , Kendrick Lamar

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Celebrities at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios
T.I. Calls President Donald Trump A “Madman” [VIDEO]
12.04.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close
%d bloggers like this: