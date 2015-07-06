Kid Cudi Shares News Of Upcoming LP, Artistic Vision On Twitter

Kid Cudi put out his last recorded studio album, Satelite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon, back in February of 2014. This year, the artist also known as Scott Mescudi has plans to unleash two albums and took to Twitter to announce details and his artistic vision for the upcoming Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven record.

While folks were celebrating this past Independence Day weekend, Cudder posted several tweets about the album and shared that he’s just about done. Kid Cudi says that he primarily produced Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven, with a little creative help from his longtime colleague, Plain Pat. Cudi boasts that the album will not feature synths of any sort, and that he’s playing bass and electric guitar throughout the release.

But for fans of the Cleveland native, it was his assurance that the newest album will showcase a different side. Cudi has always been a passionate artist unafraid to convey emotions on his record, but he promises a bit more.

“This album is 100% the purest form of my artistic self,” tweeted Cudi. He adds, “I’ve ripped my heart out and carved it into tiny pieces of musical madness.”

Check out the tweets on the following pages from Kid Cudi and his thoughts on his upcoming studio album, Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven.

