Drake Donates $25,000 To Fund Jamaican Learning Center

Drake is doing his part to help aid the country that played background to his latest video by donating thousands of dollars to Jamaica.

The rapper has teamed up with dancehall legend Mavado to fund the “Drake and Mavado Peace Center”, a learning center in Jamaica’s Cassava Piece neighborhood.

Drake who shot his “Find Your Love” video in the area, donated $25,000 to build the center which will include a library and computer lab.

The Young Money rapper spoke to the Jamaican Star about the upcoming project and says he’s excited about assisting Mavado in educating the people of Jamaica.

“I had a great time when I was in Jamaica and the people of Cassava Piece showed me a lot of love. I just wanted to show back some love by helping out with Mavado’s project on the Gullyside. It’s a very positive move and something I am very happy to be a part of. Education is the key to life so to be able to assist in that process is very fulfilling.”

Mavado also spoke to the local paper and praised Drake for giving so freely,

“We’re grateful for his contribution, it’s a great gesture, he is not even a Jamaican, so for him to do dis and help build a foundation of knowledge and learning in our community is, yuh nuh, appreciated. Odda successful Jamaicans should tek a leaf out of Drake’s book and gi back to di communities from weh dem born and grow.”

Residents of Cassava piece will be able to visit the center free of charge when construction is complete later this year.