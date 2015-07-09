Kendrick Lamar Knew To Pimp A Butterfly Was A Hard Digest Beforehand [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar’s current album, To Pimp a Butterfly, may or may not be on the top of your best albums list at the moment but best believe the TDE mainstay knew it was a huge risk to obtain widespread acceptance.

While speaking to Peter Rosenberg at this year’s Wireless Festival in London, K. Dot explained the method to his recording madness.

“Before any record come out, it gotta get through me and my team…and we were all listening like…’What the f*ck is this?’,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said with a smile.

Consider To Pimp a Butterfly‘s success a testament to the younger generation’s willingness to divulge in an album that doesn’t reign supreme as the culture’s norm at the moment. As of press time, the project is causally creeping its way to a platinum plaque. And the messages of Black unification and peace in the streets have somewhat become a commercial marketing tool in their own right.

“Making this album have [these kids] actually understand it and live by it and love it–that’s a trip for me,” Kendrick readily admits. “It’s not your modern-day music. So for them to come into my world and accept it, it’s a challenge for not only myself but them as well and I appreciate them for doing it.”

The interview also highlighted how he has slowly been working To Pimp a Butterfly songs into his live show rotation and how “These Walls” is his current favorite tune to listen to on a personal level.

Watch the entire sit-down below.

