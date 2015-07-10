Woman Suing 2 Chainz Is Known To Drive Drunk & Piss In Public

Christine Chisholm, the woman who is suing 2 Chainz for $5 million, is claiming the Atlanta rapper ruined her reputation by calling her a “thot.”

If ask a few members of the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department, her reputation has been tarnished thanks to her lengthy rap sheet–and we’re not talking about the same game Tity Boi plays.

Bossip got the backstory on Chisholm and her past actions are already contradicting this pristine character she claims to have.

Chisholm, 26, was convicted of drunk driving at least twice following DWI incidents that occurred just three months apart in late 2011 and early 2012, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Department. She served 60 days in jail for one conviction, and received a suspended sentence and probation for the second one. In the 2011 incident, she showed cops a fake ID and didn’t bother stopping her car once they put the flashing lights on, according to court records. The woman was arrested last year for second-degree trespass, and in 2013 was popped for assaulting a public transit operator, shoplifting and violating probation. But that’s not all. Chisholm also has arrests from 2012 for assault urinating or defecating in public, trespassing and driving with a suspended license.

Watch the alleged $5 million incident in the video below because it never gets old.

—

Photo: YouTube