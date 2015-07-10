Friend Zone: Serena Williams Says Drake Is “Just Like Family”

Did Serena Williams publicly relegate Drake to the friend zone? Drizzy was on hand at Wimbledon to watch Williams beat Maria Sharapova for the 17th time in a row, and he even hit the post-match press conference.

Reports the Associated Press:

Drake has been sitting in or near Williams’ guest box during her matches at the All England Club this year as she has made her way to the final.

On Thursday, when Williams beat Maria Sharapova in the semifinals, Drake was at Centre Court. Then he showed up at Williams’ news conference, too.

So a reporter asked Williams whether Drake might be a “lucky mascot.”

Williams rolled her eyes. Drake laughed, leaned forward and covered his face.

“We’ve been friends for, like, so many years,” Williams said. “Just like family.”