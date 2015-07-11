50 Cent Ordered To Pay $5M To Rick Ross’ Baby Mama

It looks like in the battle between 50 Cent and Rick Ross, it’s the latter’s baby mama who really came up. Fif has been ordered to pay $5M to Lastonia Leviston for posting her sex tape online.

Actually, that’s $5M (half for her privacy being violated and half for emotional distress) at the minimum…

Reports Page Six:

The “Poor Lil’ Rich” performer 50 Cent has to pay a Florida woman over $5 million for posting her private sex video online as part of his rap beef with rival Rick Ross. The whopping verdict came down after the four-woman, two-man jury deliberated for only an hour and ten minutes toward the end of a five-week trial Friday. Now Jackson may have to appear in court next week with his net worth statement in hand so the jury can decide on additional, punitive damages. The jurors found that the woman, Ross’ baby mama Lastonia Leviston, suffered “severe emotional distress” when the rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, narrated the video calling her a “slut” and “motherf–king porn star.” They also decided that Jackson had profited off the posting that was linked to his website ThisIs50.com. The posting violated Leviston’s privacy rights, the jurors found.

We’re not doubting 50 has the coin to pay up, but $5M is $5M no matter who you are. Leviston’s lawyer reportedly wants 50 to share his tax returns for the past five years to get a handle on how much he is really worth.

It was Maurice Murray, Leviston’s ex, who sold the explicit video to 50.

“Maurice broke her heart and 50 Cent ruined her life,” said Leviston’s lawyer, Philip Freidin, during his closing statement.

Safe bet Leviston’s life just got a little brighter.

—

