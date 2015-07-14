50 Cent Talks Bankruptcy: “I’m Taking Precautions”

The news of 50 Cent declaring bankruptcy was met with disbelief, slander and praise because surely a man who raps that much about his wealth can’t be broke and is pulling a fast one, right? Fif has explained his unexpected move as good business.

“I’m taking the precautions that any other good businessperson would take in this situation,” 50 told E! News at a press junket for his new film Southpaw. “You know when you’re successful and stuff, you become a target. I don’t wanna be a bulls eye. I don’t want anybody to pick me as the guy that they just come to with astronomical claims and go through all that.”

Many speculated the “I Get Money Rapper” filed for Chapter 11 to duck a judgement that he pay Rick Ross’ baby mama, Lavonia Leviston, $5M for leaking her sex tape on his ThisIs50.com website.

Said Fif, “Walt Disney has filed bankruptcy. Donald Trump has filed bankruptcy. It means you’re reorganizing your finances, but it does stop things from moving forward that you don’t want moving forward.”

Do you believe what 50 is selling?

