Big Sean Appears On First Take To Talk Detroit Lions Slacking [VIDEO]

Steven A. Smith, Skip Bayless and new interim co-hostess Molly Qerim welcomed Big Sean to the First Take hot seat for a special Espys episode. As the modus operandi goes when rappers appears on the passionate sports segment, they go out and vouch for their hometown teams. Big Sean reps “The D” all day, every day (just ask Ariana Grande’s dad), which of course, opened up him up to a critical beatdown since his city’s teams–mainly the Detroit Lions–have endured an uphill battle just get a couple of wins.

The recent departure of Ndamukong Suh has done the organization no favors and Steven A. grilled the Dark Sky Paradise star about them “going all the way” with Matthew Stafford as their quarterback.

Being the unapologetic Dallas Cowboys fan that he is, Skip Bayless couldn’t help dig at an old wound regarding the fix the terrible pass interference renege during the 2015 NFC divisional playoff round. Big Sean didn’t have much a response.

He did however react to the news that Steph Curry used his and Drake’s “Blessed” lyric to introduce Ryan Carson to the world.

“That’s crazy,” Sean said. “I’m glad [Riley] is singing that song,” he said with a laugh. Watch Big Sean talk the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons and more in the video.

Photo: ESPN