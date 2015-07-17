10 Things We Learned From Future On The Breakfast Club

A nonchalant Future recently stopped by The Breakfast Club to discuss his new Dirty Sprite album, moving back to Atlanta, patching things up with Drake and where he stands with his ex-fiancée Ciara after she was spotted with Russell Wilson, their son in tow.

“If I was a kid, and my momma had some dude pushing me, I would’ve jumped out the stroller and slapped the sh*t out of him,” he said in reference to Ciara allowing the NFL star to play daddy. “You never do that in our community…you’ve only known this dude for a few months and bring him around your son, who does that?!” Future maintains that Ciara could easily have a team of nannies and assistants to help her with Baby Future while she gets to know Russ and that he’s not for all of the “publicity stunts.”

But Future Hendrix was cool as a cucumber in the discussion moderated by a rather feverish Charlamagne, DJ Envy and Angela Yee. Hit the flip to see what else we learned from their talk.

—

Photos: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »