50 Cent Calls AT&T All Sorts Of Racists Over Starz Negotiations [Photos]

50 Cent will defend his Power series against any challenger, even against a powerhouse company like AT&T.

The show’s executive producer and star of the upcoming film Southpaw, vented his frustrations against AT&T over their failure to secure a deal to keep Starz on its lineup, thus preventing millions from seeing season two of Power concluded.

“Man Im sorry I have to say this, but AT&T is racist they have had issues in the past and here we go again,” 50 ranted on Instagram. “500,000 homes will not be able to view the next episode of POWER. #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO.”

The megastar rapper (real name Curtis Jackson) also urged AT&T customers to switch to either Comcast or Time Warner Cable saying, “If your a fan of POWER and you have AT&T as a cable carrier, you will no longer see it,” he wrote. “Switch to Anything but AT&T #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO”

AT&T didn’t take the public slandering lying down and they fired back with a statement

“Starz is in ongoing negotiations with AT&T U-verse to continue distributing its 30 Starz and Encors channels and services at a fair and reasonable rate,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Without a new agreement, the millions of AT&T customers who have chosen to subscribe and pay for Starz and Encore will be at risk of losing these channels and the popular original programming like ‘Power’ and ‘Outlander,’ as well as thousands of movies. Starz has enjoyed a strong and mutually beneficial relationship with AT&T until now. We are hopeful AT&T will negotiate in good faith and that we will reach a fair agreement that allows its customers to continue to get great entertainment at a good value.”

They also sent direct shots at 50: “Starz and their paid talent can spin up whatever they like, but the bottom line is we’re NOT going to negotiate a deal that is bad for customers. In these negotiations, our customers are all that matter to us.”

