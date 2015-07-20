BRUH News: Dr. Dre and DJ Premier Are Working Together [Photos]

Two of Hip-Hop GOAT producers, DJ Premier and Dr. Dre, are working together. Bruh…

What does this mean? Were they discussing their mythical albums (Dre’s Detox, Nas’ Premier only produced album)? Maybe the Gang Starr DJ simply stopped through Dre’s Beat 1 radio show.

Either way, details are forthcoming but excuse us for the moment because our head just exploded.

Check out another flick of Primo kicking it with the good doctor on the flip.

Photo: Instagram

