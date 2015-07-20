Kanye West & Steve McQueen To Screen “All Day” Video At LACMA

The pairing Kanye West and 12 Years A Slave director Steve McQueen might have seemed strange to outsiders considering their differing mediums of expression. However, McQueen made his mark as a visual artist and has lent those talents West’s “All Day/I Feel Like That” art project earlier this, and the video makes its American debut this Saturday.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, McQueen as an art darling best known as a short film director and visual artist that ahead of his mainstream turn as director of the Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave. With West, McQueen has crafted a short-film installation that will debut at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on July 26.

More from the Times:

“Steve McQueen with Kanye West: All Day / I Feel Like That” will be a pop-up installation that will run for four days only, a museum spokeswoman said. The film runs nine minutes and was shot in one take at a historic dockyard outside of London. The museum hasn’t released an official synopsis of the piece. A version was shown at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in France this year. In an unofficial clip uploaded to YouTube, West can be seen bobbing and weaving in front of the camera as music plays on the soundtrack. At one point, he collapses against a wall in an apparent state of exhaustion. The title of the installation is believed to be a reference to West’s single “All Day,” which was released this year. The hip-hop musician, married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, was in attendance at LACMA’s Art + Film gala last year.

The “All Day” piece will run through July 28.

Photo: YouTube