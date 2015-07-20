The Internet Reacts To Ghostface Killah Sonning Action Bronson [Photos]

The Internets got a gift today in the form of Ghostface Killah offering to give Action Bronson the taper, line-up and neck fade after ill-fated comments the popular Queens rapper made about the Staten Island star. After Toney Starks dropped a video with more quotables than most diss records, the reaction to the slander was glorious as expected.

Let’s back up a bit. It all began with Action Bronson as a guest on ESPN’s SportsNation when hosts Marcellus Wiley and Max Kellerman talked up the fact AB curiously sounds a lot like GFK. Bronson bristled a bit at Kellerman asserting his love for Ghostface Killah with the rising rapper making the quip that Ghostface “isn’t rappin’ like this no more.”

After it blew up on social media, it was just a matter of time before Ghost got hold of the clip and spit his fine-tuned darts set to the tune of what sounds like a Teddy Pendergrass record. As expected, social media went wild with the reactions and word is the clip got Action Bronson rushing to his Twitter account to apologize.

Hit the flip to see some of the Internet’s reactions to Ghostface Killah’s fade offer to Action Bronson.

Also for those keeping score, the song Big Ghost was talking greasy over is Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes’ “Be For Real.”

