Premiere: MEMBA Puts A Remix Varnish On Kendrick Lamar & Lil Wayne Classics [LISTEN]

With the current year more than halfway over, Hip-Hop music has been privy to plenty of incredible releases from engaged and invigorated artists. Since one can’t have too much of a good thing, production duo MEMBA are utilizing their instrumentation skills to give a couple of existing hits a creative upgrade.

MEMBA consists of Will Curry ​and Ishaan Chaudhary​, a couple of multi-instrumentalists who joined forces at New York City’s electronic music school, Dubspot. From that point on, they have delved into a world of experimentation leading up onto the release of their debut album.

Hip-Hop Wired is proud to introduce remixes to Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s “Poetic Justic” and Lil Wayne’s “A Milli” as well as an overview on what MEMBA stands for.

“Poetic Justic”

“Our debut album is an electronic exploration of rhythms from around the world,” Chaudhary explains to Hip-Hop Wired. “I have never lived in a country for more than six years and am quite confused when people ask me where I’m from. Will has had a unique childhood growing up in Portland where he played in a variety of different bands in different genres that lead him deep into various styles of rhythm. Together we create a dynamic, world-influenced exploration of rhythm, contrast and reality. We change our styles frequently but underlying there is a feeling that remains constant. We like to keep our music surprising and authentic; our opinion about the state of music now is that many acts just play it very safe. We take inspiration from everything around us. The samples we use are things from around us; we bang on bottles of whiskey, rattle coins found under the couch or capture the crackle from munching on pop rocks. Another aspect about our music is, is that at our very core, we are music/technology nerds and love to build things. We don’t want to give too much away but one example in our debut show, we will give audience members glowing wires that will turn them into midi devices when touched by me or Will.”

“A Milli”

Photo: MEMBA