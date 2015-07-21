Diddy Helps Secure Multi-Platform Distribution Deal For REVOLT TV With AT&T

No sooner did the slanderous air from 50 Cent’s vitriol aimed at AT&T drift away, Sean “Diddy” Combs has marched in a with a new multi-platform distribution deal for his REVOLT TV network.

While the irony of the situation isn’t lost upon us, the reality of the situation is that 500,000 customers will soon have the burgeoning music channel at their fingertips like thousands of Time Warner Cable subscribers as early as July 28.

“This is a historical day for REVOLT. With a major player like AT&T, more people will be able to access the hottest music and original content on every screen and device,” said an elated Diddy said via a statement. “This agreement shows the world that REVOLT is a force in the media industry.”

Mel Coker, chief marketing officer, AT&T Home Solutions agreed saying, “AT&T is excited to bring REVOLT programming to our customers,” said Mel Coker, chief marketing officer fir AT&T Home Solutions. “REVOLT is a great fit as we strive to bring our customers the content they want, when and where they want it.”

“REVOLT is squarely positioned on super-serving millennials on all the devices they consume content. This robust multi-platform agreement with AT&T ensures that REVOLT is easily accessible and increases the visibility and authoritativeness of our brand,” added REVOLT CEO, Keith Clinkscales.

Cable subscribers can visit www.revolt.tv to check in with their provider’s availability.

Photo: Instagram/Diddy