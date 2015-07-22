Roscoe Dash Disses Meek Mill & Embraces All Slander From Fans [Photos]

As if rappers and social media couldn’t intensify the struggle of the Meek Mill vs. Drake beef even further, look out world. Here comes Roscoe Dash.

The former XXL Freshman has fallen out of the public eye since he scored big singles like “Marvin & Chardonnay” and “All The Way Turnt Up,” but that doesn’t mean he has stopped working. According to Roscoe Dash, he’s been enjoying a prominent career as a ghostwriter.

After seeing Meek Mill wreak havoc over Drizzy not tweeting about his album, the Atlanta rapper decided to throw some shots of his own that he deemed tasted like the Philly MC’s own medicine.

If you figure Roscoe Dash was trolling for attention, you deserve a gold star. He’s currently poised to release the Meek Mill-scoffed Dash Effect 2 and he used every opportunity to promote it.

Photo: Instagram / Roscoe Dash

