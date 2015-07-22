Woman Suing 2 Chainz Claims “Thot” Video Made Her Suicidal

Christine Chisholm, the woman suing 2 Chainz for irrefutable harm done to her character, is pulling out every trick in the book to get a judge to rule in her favor for the $5 million $10 million she’s asking for.

After being embarrassed all across the Internet, her latest filing says she attempted to end her life after the slander was too much to bear.

Reports Bossip:

The woman suing 2 Chainz for branding her a “THOT” in an online video said the footage left her suicidal. Christine Chisholm said she tried to end her life several times by slitting her wrists and upper thighs after her mother told her that being in the “THOT” video had shamed the family. Chisholm said she also took it hard that bullies targeted her sister, Elizabeth, a student at the University of North Carolina, taunting her with “Is this your thot?”, “Thot-Tina,” and “Are you a thot?” Chisholm, 26 said she didn’t go to the hospital after the suicide attempts, but eased her despondency by attending church and confiding in her nearest and dearest. Chisholm made the sad claims in new court docs July 20 in the U.S. District Court in Charlotte, N.C., where she asked a judge for a speedy trial or settlement. Besides the suicide attempt, the woman said a stripper jumped her because of the video, and she now has to travel everywhere with security. “In this particular case, the plaintiff Christine Chisholm was called a thot before being scratched in the face numerous times,” the filing reads. “The plaintiff did not seek medical treatment at the time, since the scratches were not life threatening. The plaintiff did hire personal security to accompany her on numerous occasions.” Chisholm sued 2 Chainz earlier this month, alleging that a video he shot of her backstage at a concert with the hash tag #IzThatYoThot, humiliated her and ruined her life. She claims 2 Chainz’s video—which has been viewed millions of times –means she can’t date, lost her job as a receptionist in a barber shop and is constantly ridiculed in public. Chisholm originally asked for $5 million in damages, but has since upped the stakes by asking for $10 million.

She even drew a kindergarten style picture so you know that it’s real.

Of course, this is a far cry from the bottomless swagger Chisholm displayed on social media when she first prepped the lawsuit. Maybe it was all just a front? Maybe this case is all just a front. Only a jury can say for sure.

In the meantime; thot video.

