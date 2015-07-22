2 Chainz Connects With FKi For Piano-Laced Banger “Watch Out” [LISTEN]

2 Chainz last released a project at the top of the year and he’s been featured on a handful of singles over the past seven months. The artist formerly known as Tity Boi is gearing up to drop the third installment of his Trap-A-Velli mixtape series, unleashing the FKi-produced “Watch Out” as the first offering from the upcoming release.

Chainz, who we recently heard on Atlanta R&B singer Bryan J’s “Back To Back,” hasn’t touched the Trap-A-Velli series in almost five years and has released two studio projects and four mixtapes since the release of the second installment. Next month, the series returns and opens in grand fashion with the piano-laced banger that the production duo FKi provides.

The sparse beat puts heavy emphasis on 2 Chainz and his vocals, sitting high in the mix as the piano stabs in the back keep pace. And for those of you keeping score, Chainz mentions the $10 million “thot” lawsuit that Christine Chisolm is bringing against him as only he can.

Instead of trying to transcribe the verse, just press play on the Soundcloud link below and let it sink in. Word of advice: when the bass comes in, it really hits hard so mind your speakers.

Trap-A-Velli Tre drops in August.

Listen to 2 Chainz and FKi’s track, “Watch Out” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Instagram