Vic Mensa “Codeine Crazy,” Jay Electronica “Man Up,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.22.15

We’ve featured an assortment of tracks to expand your musical palettes in this installment of Wired Tracks.

The highlighted song comes courtesy of Chicago rapper and now undoubtedly a member of the growing #FutureHive, Vic Mensa, who covers the Dirty Sprite mastermind’s syrupy anthem “Codeine Crazy.”

The Roc Nation signee builds on the lush, rock-inspired sonics originally heard in Future’s Monster outro. Additionally, rap fans were treated to an unreleased track from Mensa’s label mate Jay Electronica called “Man Up.”

Hear both records, along with newly released material from Kehlani featuring Trey Songz, 2 Chainz, Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

Jay Electronica – “Man Up”

https://soundcloud.com/2chainz/2-chainz-watch-out-prod-by-fki

2 Chainz – “Watch Out”

Kehlani ft. Trey Songz – “The Way (Remix)”

DJ Carnage ft. ILOVEMAKONNEN, Lil Wayne, & G-Eazy – “I Like Tuh”

https://soundcloud.com/kpdatpiff-1/kid-ink-imagine-prod-by-london-on-the-track

Kid Ink – “Imagine”

Damian Lillard – “Full Stomach”

HASEEB & Curtiss King ft. Freeway – “Deep Gritty”