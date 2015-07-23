Rumors Of LeBron James Starring In Space Jam 2 Lead To Pure Jokes [Photos]

Coming off a critically lauded performance in the comedic hit, Trainwreck, it appears that it is time for LeBron James to take on more roles in Hollywood.

There have been rumors for years that “The Best Player in the World” was filling Michael Jordan’s footsteps to star in Space Jam 2. As of yesterday afternoon, LBJ and his SpringHill Entertainment company signed a deal with Warner Bros. for television, film, and digital content.

Warner Bros. filed new trademarks for "Space Jam" last month. Today announced deal with LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/WaZ33sXCsY — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) July 22, 2015

Which obviously means Space Jam 2 is on the way. Allegedly.

Warner Bros., you’ll recall, got Michael Jordan to star in the 1996 classic Space Jam. Because the Internet is a measured and rational place, news of James’ new deal immediately led to a lot of thoughtful speculation about just one thing: ZOMG when does Space Jam 2 starring LeBron come out? Answering that question requires reading some tea leaves, but it’s possible the sequel just might bless us sooner than later. “LeBron James has one of the most powerful, well-known brands in the world and we are excited to be in business with him and his partner, Maverick Carter, and SpringHill Entertainment,” Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara said in a statement after the deal between his company and James’ SpringHill Entertainment was announced Wednesday. “The combination of LeBron’s global media presence and Warner Bros.’ unmatched production and distribution expertise is a big win for fans everywhere.” That’s just corporate-speak for “Space Jam 2 is coming,” right? Right?

Of course, LeBron being the most maligned legend to ever dribble a basketball gave the Internets pretty reason to have some fun with the memes.

