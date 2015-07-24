BRUH News: 50 Cent Ordered To Pay Rick Ross’ Baby Mama Another $2M

50 Cent better hope that Southpaw is not only a smash at the box office, but showers him with royalties from DVD and On Demand sales.

A Manhattan court has just deemed it proper that the punitive damages in his sex tape case with Rick Ross’ baby mama be worth millions.

Reports NYDailyNews:

A Manhattan jury on Friday said the rapper should pay Lastonia Leviston’s $2 million in punitive damages on top of the $5 million they already found he should pay her for posting her sex tape online for millions to see. “I’ve been served justice by the courts and vindicated by God,” a beaming Leviston said afterwards. As for her tormentor – who was not in court – she said, “I hope he learned a lesson.” The $2 million award was less than the $15 million Leviston’s lawyer had asked for earlier in the day, but more than the $700,000 than Fitty’s lawyers had recommended. “We had to compromise. Some wanted (to award) more, some wanted less,” said the jury foreman, Tom Evans, 72. “What we came up with seemed to be balanced kind of equation.”

50 Cent has been putting on a movie-esque performance in efforts to debunk his purported $155 million net worth.

He recently told the court that he’s actually only worth $4.4 million and the jewelry and cars he flaunts are actually rented props to keep up his celebrity facade.

What’s that Jay Z saying about needing more people?

Photo: WENN