Drake Fires Back At Meek Mill With “Charged Up” Diss Song [LISTEN]

Meek Mill gave everyone a reason to tune into Drake’s OVO Radio this week and the Canadian all-star did not disappoint.

After being accused of being a rapper fraud, Drizzy debuted “Charged Up,” a stinging warning shot that should be just the beginning of a new rapper war.

“I did some charity today for the kids/ But I’m used to it cause y’all charity cases/ Six God is watching, I’m just hoping you prepared to face him. “Ni***s snitching on us without no interrogation/ I stay silent ‘cause we at war and I’m very patient/ Six God is watching, I just hope you’re prepared to face him/ I’m charged up, i’m charged up.”

And then he teases Meek about the stalling sales of his Dreams Worth More Than Money album and newfound popularity being on Nicki Minaj’s side.

“I see you n***as having trouble going gold/Turning into some so-and-so’s that no one no knows/But so it goes/Come and live all your dreams in OVO…No woman ever had me star struck/ Or was able to tell me to get my bars up/ I’m charged up.”

Drake also went the slick route to mention DJ Clue “dropping bombs,” seeing that he has a new foe in Funk Flex.

Listen to the Drake Meek Mill diss below and keep that bowl of popcorn handy.

Photo: Ricky Swift/WENN.com