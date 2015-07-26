Jennifer Lopez Rocks Cutout Dress To Celebrate 46th Birthday [Photos]

Jennifer Lopez may be at a midpoint in her life age-wise, but she’s not having a crisis. The 46-year-old superstar looks great–and she knows it, so she had no problem flaunting the body that is envious to many to celebrate her big day.

Via US Weekly:

Forty-six never looked so flawless! Jennifer Lopez rang in her 46th birthday on Saturday, July 25, at 1OAK in Southampton, N.Y., with a big bash.

The Grammy winner looked fierce in a racy black cutout dress with an open back and sheer paneling on the sides to show off her underwear-free booty.

Inside the party, Lopez’s longtime producer and mentor Benny Medina made the toast and brought out a big cake for the birthday girl.

“She was dancing all night, and she looked amazing,” a source tells Us Weekly.

At one point guests were incessantly taking photos of Lopez, and her on-off love Casper Smart stepped in to save her. The source tells Us that Smart told the guests to leave Jenny From the Block alone so she was free to dance and have a good time.