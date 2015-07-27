Kanye West Gives Caitlyn Jenner Her Props [VIDEO]

Kanye West is one of the Caitlyn Jenner’s biggest supporters. So of course Yeezy, and Kim Kardashian, made an appearance on E!’s I Am Cait.

“I think it’s one of the strongest things that have happened in our existence as human beings, that are so controlled by perception,” said West. “You couldn’t have been up against more. Your daughter’s a supermodel, you’re a celebrity. Every type of thing, and it was still like, ‘F-ck it everybody, this is who I am.'”

Peep more Kanye-isms, and him explaining why he doesn’t need to tie his adidas Boost running sneakers in the clip below.

—

Photo: YouTube