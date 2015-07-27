Kanye West Tossed Microphone At The Pan Am Games [VIDEO]

Most fans know that Kanye West is a strict professional that demands excellence in his audio presentation while onstage. Because of this, the sometimes-stormy Chicago superstar tossed his microphone and abruptly ended his set at the closing ceremony of the Pan Am Games in Canada.

As reported by HipHop-N-More, Yeezy was the headliner in the closing ceremonies of the Games at Toronto’s Rogers Centre. Joining West onstage was Pitbull along with Canadian star Serena Ryder. While West’s set went off without a hitch early on, there was trouble with his microphone that spelled doom for the performance.

From HipHop-N-More:

Kanye put up a great show for the audience, performing his past and present hits but around 10 pm, his mic started to give trouble. After 15 seconds of dealing with a faulty mic or perhaps bad audio with the system while he was performing ‘Good Life’, he threw the mic in the sky and walked off the stage without a goodbye, much to the surprise of the crowd.

The CBC Olympics staff was cited saying that there was some manner of technical error but didn’t offer specifics beyond that.

Watch some footage of Kanye West tossing his microphone into the sky at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto.

Photo: YouTube