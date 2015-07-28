Petition Started To Force Funkmaster Flex To Resign From Hot 97

Between Ebro Darden and now Funkmaster Flex, Hot 97 is looking like where Hip-Hop Trolls live (no shots). After failing to deliver a promised Meek Mill diss song aimed at Drake this evening, a petition has been started to have Funk Flex resign from the NYC station.

Twitter user @az33mkhan created the Change.org petition today (July 27) (we’re assuming it wasn’t ghostwritten) and it already has over 3,300 signatures (with a goal of 5,000) at the time of this post.

Part of the petition reads:

This fraud of a DJ decided to lie to everyone for ratings and downloads of the Hot 97 app that Meek Mill would be on tonight to release a diss track to Drake to no avail. No one has given Hot 97 two hours of listening time since Biggie was alive, and it’s a crime to have taken that from us. The people have spoken and it is time for Funk Flex to step down.

While Flex has championed many artists that went on to become stars, there are those (see: Dame Dash) that believe his career has extended past its shelf life. Bitter rivalries with the likes of Jay Z and DJ Clue that have led to extended, bomb filled rants are some examples his detractors point to as pettiness no one wants to listen to.

Let us know where you stand in the Funkmaster Flex debate in the comments. Check out the petition right here.

Photo: WENN.com