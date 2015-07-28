Chief Keef For Mayor? [Photos]

Chief Keef has been making slight moves to change his notorious image and has attempted a pair of concerts aimed at quelling the gang violence in his native Chicago only to be shut down by police. Sosa, as he’s affectionately known, has made Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel a nemesis and has announced he’s running for the mayoral office on Twitter.

Of course, all of this should be taken in stride as Keef doesn’t appear to have real aspirations to run for mayor but has aimed some harsh words towards Mayor Emanuel. On Twitter yesterday, the “I Don’t Like” rapper posted a couple of tweets and shared some Instagram posts issuing a challenge to the mayor. Part of this was in response to the shutting down of a Chicago hologram concert last week based on a pair of outstanding warrants for his arrest over unpaid child support obligations.

Another hologram concert this past weekend at the Craze Fest in Hammond, Ind. was also shut down by police and Keef responded by posting Mayor Emanuel’s number along with other choice words.

“Call Mayor of Chicago @rahmemanuel 312-744-5000 and tell him to stay the f*ck off the people’s music #StopTheViolenceNow,” read one tweet from Chief Keef.

He followed that up by saying he’s running for mayor and said it would be the “best thing done yet” but didn’t offer much more beyond that. A pair of Instagram posts showed Sosa stunting with one captioned “Sosa 4 Mayor” but little else about his campaign of sorts has been elaborated upon.

