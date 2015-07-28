BRUH News: David Banner Still Hasn’t Been Paid For Tha Carter III

Back in 2008, Lil Wayne was the hottest commodity in rap and he called upon plenty of producers such as Kanye West, Bangladesh, Jim Jonsin and David Banner to construct Tha Carter III album.

As fate would have it, Banner (real name Lavell Crump) still hasn’t been paid for his work on the project. Stop us if you’ve heard this story before.

Via TMZ:

If Lil Wayne doesn’t know what the word “ironic” means, he does now … he’s being sued by a rapper for not forking over royalties … which is exactly his gripe with Birdman. Rapper David Banner claims he signed a contract in 2008 with Wayne’s Young Money Records to produce two songs for Wayne — “La La” and “Pussy Monster” — featured on “Tha Carter III.” Banner claims Young Money told him in 2012 he was owed $138,787.19 in royalties … but he never saw a cent. Banner also claims Young Money has gone radio silent, so he has no idea how much more he’s owed. Banner also says the same thing happened in 2009 with “Streets Is Watchin.” He claims he was told he’s owed more than $15,392.57. As TMZ first reported, Wayne is locked in a lawsuit against Birdman and Cash Money Records for $51 million … claiming he’s owed money for his never-released album, “Tha Carter V.”

Banner probably knows he will waiting in a very long line before he even sniffs the cash, though.

—

Photo: VEVO