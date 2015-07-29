Drake Drops Another Meek Mill Diss Called “Back To Back” [LISTEN]

It seems that Meek Mill‘s shots awakened the animal in the 6 God. Drake drops another diss tracked aimed at the Philly rapper called “Back To Back.”

Needless to say, Drizzy went it.

“Ya love her, then you gotta get world to her, is that a world tour, or you girl’s tour?,” he spits. “I know that you gotta be a thug for her, this ain’t what she meant when she told you to open up more/Trigger fingers turn to Twitter fingers,you gettin’ bodied by a singing n***a.”

Your move, Meek.

Photo:WENN