Lil Kim Claims Baby Daddy Mr. Papers Beat Her Up

The gloves have been off for some time now in the custody battle between Lil Kim and her baby daddy, Mr. Papers. After being accused of deliberately keeping him away from their one-year-daughter Royal Reign, Lil Kim is claiming that the alleged rapper was physically abusive during the relationship, thus making him unfit to see the child. You all know the story.

Reports Bossip:

Papers, real name Jeremy Neil, has been trying to see his daughter, Royal Reign Jones Neil, now one, ever since the couple broke up over cheating claims when she was two months old. Papers said Kim has blocked him from seeing the baby ever since, and as a last resort, he’s asked the family courts to step in.

Papers, 27, filed for visitation last month, asking for one day a week to parent Royal Reign, and even agreed to have a court-approved monitor supervise the visits.

“He’s not trying to take custody, he’s not trying to take her,” Tasha Hilton, Papers’ publicist, exclusively told BOSSIP. “He is literally just trying to see her. He’s been trying to do it very quietly.”

Kim, 41, didn’t bother showing up for their July 9 hearing—and instead, filed her own suit accusing Papers of beating her up. But Papers insisted to Hilton that things never got physical during their relationship, and he believes the suit is a ploy to further prevent him from seeing the baby.

“She’s playing really dirty now with the domestic situation,” Hilton said. “There has never been any domestic violence.”