Capone-N-Noreaga know what real beef is, but like the rest of the Internets they find Meek Mill vs. Drake to be very entertaining.

“They’re making Hip-Hop interesting,” N.O.R.E. tells Hip-Hop Wired. “As long as it doesn’t turn physical, it doesn’t turn into guns, it doesn’t turn into anybody that can be harmed—I think it’s healthy for the game.”

Peep more of CNN’s thoughts below. The duo’s new album, Lessons, is out now.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired