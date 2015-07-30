Jay Z Signs Soccer Star Jerome Boateng To Roc Nation Sports

Germany and Bayern Munich football star Jerome Boateng has been inconspicuously showing up at Roc Nation events as of late, and of course there was a good reason as to why.

The 26-year-old international superstar was waiting for the ink to dry on his Roc Nation Sports contract. His new dead with Roc Nation management not only makes him the first European to break bread with the firm but the first soccer player as well. (Cristiano Ronaldo that could have been you, but you were playing.)

“We mostly talked about music and football,” Boateng told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag of his sitdown with Hova. “Jay Z knows about football and has watched numerous games”

“America is a big market,” he added. “With Jay-Z and Roc Nation I have a lot, we want to try what is possible”.

Sky is the limit.

Roc Nation Sports also just got Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant a new five-year, $70 million contract (with $45 million guaranteed). The term “Dear Summer” has been redefined.

Photo: Instagram / Jerome Boateng