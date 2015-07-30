Hear Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Song, PARTYNEXTDOOR “Kehlani’s Freestyle,” & More | Wired Tracks 7.30.15

It’s not everyday that an unreleased Kendrick Lamar track hits the Internets, but here we are.

Titled “Hub City’s Wild Side,” the cut dates back to 2008 or 2009, when Compton’s resident good kid went by the name K. Dot. The MC’s polished, dexterous flow heard in songs like “Alright” was in its infantile stages then. But you’ll still hear Kendrick’s talent and promise that made him alluring to the TDE camp.

Hear “Hub City’s Wild Side,” DJ Mustard’s “Why’d You Call?,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and ILOVEMAKONNEN, Vic Mensa’s diss towards Travi$ Scott, and more below in Wired Tracks.

DJ Mustard ft. Ty Dolla $ign & ILOVEMAKONNEN – “Why’d You Call?”

PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Kehlani’s Freestyle”

Vic Mensa – “Heir To the Throne (Freestyle)”

The O’My’s ft. Zack Wicks, Iceface, Saba Pivot, Satellite View, & Donnie Trumpet – “Piano Wu”

Achozen (RZA & Shavo Odadijian) – “That’s The Zone”

Eric Bellinger ft. 2 Chainz & Fetty Wap – “Valet”

Donnie – “Nonsense”

A$AP Ant – “Set Dat Bitch Off (ICYTWAT Remix)”

Aaron Cohen, ABGOHARD & Spaceman – “Rap Money”

Lil Debbie ft. Wiz Khalifa – “420”