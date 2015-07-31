Funkmaster Flex Leaked More Drake Reference Tracks, Nobody Cares [AUDIO]

During the lead up to Meek Mill‘s return volley to Drake, Funkmaster Flex continued his campaign of questioning the Canadian superstar’s bar credibility. Flex leaked three more reference tracks and the only people who seemed to care are those who cape for Meek or have some hurt feelings over Drizzy being miles ahead in this, ahem, battle.

Flex started his exposure wave after leaking a reference track featuring alleged ghostwriter Quentin Miller last week with the track “10 Bands,” which got folks whispering a bit louder about Meek’s allegations. Flex, in a bid to lend credence to Meek’s claims, added a few more reference tracks to his Soundcloud page Thursday night.

The tracks “Used To,” “Know Yourself,” and “R.I.C.O.” were all posted and curiously pulled from Flex’s Soundcloud in the hours since they were posted. However, swift YouTube users were able to snag the reference tracks and posted them up.

While there was some chatter to the newer reference tracks getting leaked online, along with Flex tweeting like a madman, largely nobody cared and just wanted Meek to drop a hot response. Word on the street is that it’s still Drake far ahead in the lead while Meek is licking his wounds and copping major pleas on social media in the aftermath.

Check out Funkmaster Flex’s leaked If You’re Reading This, It’s Too Late reference tracks allegedly featuring Quentin Miller below and on the following pages.

[h/t AllHipHop]

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3Next page »