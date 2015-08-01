Kendrick Lamar Collects The Tax In “For Free? (Interlude)” Video

The power of the p-u-s-s-y has been appraised long enough and Kendrick Lamar’s “For Free? (Interlude)” video is here to put some monetary vaule on the D.

Joe Weil and the Little Homies shoot the condensed two-minute clip which gives viewers an eyeful, including K. Dot as an aggressive Uncle Sam, a church choir and…a minivan.

The lyrics are particularly poetic this time around as well.

“Fuck your sources, all distortion, if you fuck it’s more abortion/More divorce courts and portion/My check with less endorsement left me dormant/Dusted, doomed, disgusted, forced with

Fuck you think is in more shit?/Porcelain pipes pressure bust ’em twice Choice is devastated, decapitated the horseman/Oh America, you bad bitch, I picked cotton that made you rich/Now my dick ain’t free…”

“For Free? (Interlude)” is an integral part of his latest album, To Pimp a Butterfly. Cop it here and indulge in the video below.

Photo: Vevo