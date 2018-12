Kid Cudi drops “Confused,” the official first single from his forthcoming new album, Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven.

My 1st single "CONFUSED" from my upcoming album SPEEDIN BULLET TO HEAVEN is comin anyyyy minute. Stay tunedddddddd 😈 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) August 1, 2015

No rapping here as Cudi sings over a guitar infused track. “Who am I, who are we, all I want is to feel complete” sings Cudder on the chorus.

