Drake Says “I Haven’t Taken A Loss All Week” [VIDEO]

Drake is in the driver’s seat when it comes to his quasi-beef with Meek Mill. The OVO rapper was playing in a celebrity kickball game and was asked about the loss he was about to take, on the field.

His response was perfect in light of the mountain of slander Meek Mill finds himself being pelted with.

“I haven’t taken a loss all week,” said Drake.

Peep the full video over which includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant and more over at The Bleacher Report.

Where can you buy that t-shirt, though?

Photo: The Bleacher Report