Chris Brown Refutes Baby Mama’s Claim He Puts Royalty In Harm’s Way

Chris Brown has about another 17 year worth of headaches coming his way. The R&B crooner is refuting allegations that he isn’t a good parent, mainly from his baby mama who is seeking full custody of their daughter Royalty.

Reports TMZ:

According to our sources, Brown plans to file an opposition to Nia Guzman‘s request for full custody … countering her claims that he’s a bad father. Guzman has cited several issues with Chris’ parenting and lifestyle, but we’re told he has a comeback for each one.

First off, we’re told Chris will argue he never puts his daughter in harm’s way and has increased security at his home since the recent break-in.

Secondly, our sources says Chris will say he has never done drugs around Royalty.

Lastly, we’re told Chris will argue he has never allowed “gang bangers” to be around his daughter.

Chris has filed his own docs to establish paternity so he can fight for joint custody, but so far a judge has not ruled.